Earlier today, Orange County deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.

Saget played the patriarch on the hit ABC sitcom for almost 10 years, landing the lead star role in 1987 and finishing out its first iteration in ’95 — opposite starsJohn Stamos,Dave Coulier, of course … not to mention his TV daughters,Candace Cameron,Jodie Sweetinas well asMary-KateandAshley Olsen, who swapped the duties of portraying Michelle.

Bob’s other notable acting credits include … a recurring role on ‘Entourage,’ in which he played a zany version of himself, the narrator’s voice of ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ another sitcom he starred in called ‘Raising Dad,’ one of the penguins in “Farce of the Penguins,” the lead in “Surviving Suburbia,” and a standout cameo in ‘Half Baked’ as a recovering crack head … among many, many other appearances on film and television over the years.

Bob is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and 3 children… Via TMZ.com

