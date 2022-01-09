Historic Sotterley’s Wednesday evening presentations continue in 2022 under a new name –Sotterley Presents:People and Perspectives!Throughout the year, Sotterley will continue hosting wonderful speakers, panels and presentations which promise to educate, entertain, and engage our audiences.The season kicks off with a virtual event on Wednesday, January 26that 7:00 pm with Joseph McGill as he discusses the struggles, challenges, and triumphs of his work as founder of The Slave Dwelling Project.

Mr. McGill has been visiting sites across the country for over a decade, sleeping in structures where enslaved people slept and preserved their culture, bringing awareness to their lives and stories. His mission shows the importance of the preservation of these places and the inclusion of these stories in the interpretation of authentic history. Joe has slept at Sotterley twice – once in the Slave Cabin and the second time in both the Manor House and the Slave Cabin. 2022 marks the tenth year of Historic Sotterley’s partnership with him and The Slave Dwelling Project.

Joseph McGill is a history consultant for Magnolia Plantation in Charleston, South Carolina, and the founder and director of The Slave Dwelling Project. Previously, as a field officer for the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Mr. McGill worked to revitalize the Sweet Auburn commercial district in Atlanta, Georgia, and to develop a management plan for the Mississippi Delta National Heritage Area. He is a former executive director of the African American Museum in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and a former director of history and culture at Penn Center, St. Helena Island, South Carolina. He has also served as a National Park Service park ranger at Fort Sumter National Monument in Charleston.

This presentation is a part of our Common Ground Initiative and made possible by the generous support of Maryland Humanities, and the Maryland Heritage Area Authority.

