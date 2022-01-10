On Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 3:16 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. The investigation determined Frederick Lee Weems, age 42 of Lexington Park, forced entry to the victim’s residence and stabbed the victim multiple times, and fled the area on foot. The victim was flown to an area trauma center for treatment.

Weems fled to his nearby residence and barricaded himself inside. Members from the Critical Incident Negotiations Team (CINT) and Emergency Services Team (EST) responded to the scene and attempted negotiations with Weems. At approximately 4:30 a.m. Weems was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the assault. A warrant has been obtained for Weems for the following:

Attempted First Degree Murder

Assault First Degree

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Warren Forinash at (301) 475-4200 extension 78072 or by email at Warren.Forinash@stmarysmd.com .

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

