Jamaar Lovone Young, 35, of Indian Head

On January 6 at 9:10 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 2000 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of someone firing a gun. A preliminary investigation revealed a male was in a car in the parking lot of a business when he fired several rounds from a handgun toward Crain Highway. No one was struck.

Officers located the man, Jamaar Lovone Young, 35, of Indian Head. He was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment. A search warrant was served on Young’s vehicle and officers recovered two firearms from his car; one had been reported stolen.

On January 7, a judge released Young on personal recognizance on the condition he obtain electronic monitoring.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Officer Irwin at 301-932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

The investigation is ongoing.

