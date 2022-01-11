Market at The Charles

417 Charles Street

LaPlata, MD

301-392-5116

Market at The Charles, located in the heart of LaPlata, is a true gourmet market with a diverse selection of local and international products.

It is on Charles Street, in the same building as The Charles restaurant, right next to the railroad tracks. The restaurant converted dining space to allow for this wonderful community market.













They have local items to include produce, meats, cheeses, baked goods, desserts, chocolates, soaps, room sprays, wine, and beer. The day I went I got pulled pork from Crabby Hog (local food vendor), chocolate from Heritage Chocolates (Leonardtown), room spray from Rootbound Farm (LaPlata urban farm), butternut squash ravioli, flax seed crackers, and amazing macarons.

And they don’t just have food items, they also have interesting, one-of-a-kind gifts.

The market serves breakfast, lunch, and prepared foods. They have deli sandwiches and house-made sides, salads, bread, and bagels. They have a wine room with an extensive variety of spirits, wines, and beers.













Every time I stop in, I find new unique items to try. The shelves are stocked full, and it is one of my favorite places to shop. Owner David Winer (EatWell Natural Farms), Jill, and the rest of the team search to bring unique products to the market. It really is worth stopping in to check out this wonderful local gem.

Market at The Charles hours:

Sunday through Thursday – 8:00 am to 7:00 pm

Friday and Saturday – 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

Market at The Charles Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/themarketlp

Market at The Charles website: https://www.marketlp.com/

Like this: Like Loading...