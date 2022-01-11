On December 12, 2021, officers responded to a convenience store in the 2400 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a robbery in which a male suspect grabbed a money deposit bag from a clerk but fled after the clerk was able to maintain the bag.

Through investigation, officers were able to identify Kevin Morgan, 41, of Waldorf as the suspect. On January 6, Morgan was located by members of the Judicial Services Unit. He was charged with robbery, assault, and attempted theft. On January 10, Morgan was ordered by a judge to be held without bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Officer Beach at 301-932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

The investigation is ongoing.

Like this: Like Loading...