Communities and police departments across the United States are grappling with rising rates of deadly violence, as the U.S. murder rate reached its highest level in nearly two and a half decades in 2020. Despite the recent surge in homicides, however, most Americans face a far higher risk of being the victim of crimes that do not involve violence.

Property crimes, a broad category of theft-related offenses, are by far the most commonly reported of all major crimes in the United States, accounting for over 80% of the most serious offenses tracked and reported by the FBI. Property crimes fall into one of three categories: larceny, burglary, and vehicle theft.

Larceny is defined as the unlawful taking of property — pickpocketing and shoplifting being two common examples. Burglary, defined as the illegal entry of a structure to commit a crime, such as theft, is the most severe form of property crime tracked by the FBI. Vehicle theft, meanwhile, is a crime that can be either the theft, or the attempted theft, of a vehicle, such as a car, motorcycle, or ATV.

There were a total of 97,487 property crimes reported in Maryland in 2020. Adjusting for population, there were 1,610 property crimes for every 100,000 people, the 15th lowest property crime rate among states and lower than the national rate of 1,958 per 100,000 people.

Larceny is by far the most commonly reported property crime nationwide. The same pattern holds in Maryland, where larceny accounted for about 74% of all major nonviolent offenses in 2020. Burglary, meanwhile, comprised about 16% of reported property crimes in the state, and motor vehicle theft accounted for 11%.

All data in this story, including population estimates used to calculate crime rates, are from the FBI.

RankStateProperty crimes per 100k people, 2020Total poperty crimes, 2020
1Louisiana2,884133,989
2New Mexico2,84259,859
3Colorado2,834164,582
4Washington2,732210,223
5South Carolina2,721141,987
6Oklahoma2,706107,705
7Oregon2,659112,782
8Arkansas2,61379,200
9Missouri2,531155,698
10Tennessee2,493171,675
11Utah2,46480,091
12Hawaii2,41133,928
13Alaska2,26116,528
14Texas2,245659,160
15Arizona2,228165,323
16North Carolina2,227236,026
17Kansas2,19964,077
18California2,139842,054
19Alabama2,137105,161
20Minnesota2,125120,212
21North Dakota2,12416,256
22Montana2,12122,917
23Mississippi2,10262,351
24Georgia2,007214,988
25Delaware1,96119,355
26South Dakota1,95717,468
27Nevada1,92760,462
28Nebraska1,90936,991
29Ohio1,850216,363
30Indiana1,783120,453
31Kentucky1,78079,673
32Florida1,769384,556
33Iowa1,69853,725
34Pennsylvania1,644210,167
35Wyoming1,6119,379
36Maryland1,61097,487
37Connecticut1,56555,670
38Illinois1,559196,287
39Wisconsin1,48686,654
40Virginia1,456125,114
41New York1,411272,788
42West Virginia1,39924,976
43Michigan1,361135,633
44Rhode Island1,24613,166
45Vermont1,2177,586
46New Jersey1,158102,875
47Maine1,15615,610
48Idaho1,11220,313
49New Hampshire1,09915,014
50Massachusetts1,05372,602

This article was originally published on TheCenterSquare.com on December 30, 2021.

