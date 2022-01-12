St. Mary’s City, MD– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team (5-6) defeated in-conference rival Lancaster Bible College (6-7) this afternoon (Jan. 11). This is the Seahawks’ fourth conference game of the 2021-22 season and third home game. The final score was 54-48 in favor of the Seahawks. St. Mary’s College of Maryland improved to 3-1 in United East Conference play.

Karon Williams dribbling vs. Salisbury (2.8.21) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

How It Happened

St. Mary’s College struggled to find their footing coming out of the gate, trailing by as much as 10 in the first quarter. Lancaster Bible College was able to build their lead using a flurry of three-pointers early in the contest. The Chargers also benefited from being extremely active on the offensive boards, corralling three during their run. The Seahawks were able to pick up the intensity and responded with strong defensive play, forcing the Chargers into numerous bad decisions and turnovers. Karon Williams served as the catalyst on offense for St. Mary’s early on, scoring five points to close out the opening quarter of play. Lancaster Bible led after one, 16-11.

The Seahawks managed to carry momentum into the second quarter and out-cored the Chargers 18-11. After a tough shooting performance to start the game, St. Mary's College shot 54.5% from the field and 50% from behind the arc in the second quarter of play. The run was fueled on the offensive end by Cassidy Kupchinskas, who finished the half with 10 points, and Karon Williams, who scored nine, Defensively, the Seahawks forced the Chargers to commit 16 turnovers. The Seahawks took a 29-27 lead in the halftime locker room.

The third quarter of action was a back and forth defensive affair, as both teams traded the lead several times. Stephanie Howell helped the Seahawks stay on track with a pair of key baskets and two offensive rebounds. The Seahawks were able to outscore the Chargers by one in the quarter, taking a three point lead into the last period of play, 42-39.

St. Mary's College was able to keep Lancaster Bible at an arm's distance for a majority of the fourth quarter, leading by as much as eight with just under two minutes left in the game. The Chargers offense came to life in the final minutes, cutting the Seahawk lead to just three with 51 seconds left thanks to the strong play of Alaysha Iwais. Iwais finished with 11 points for Lancaster Bible College. Just when you thought Lancaster Bible was going to complete the comeback in the final minutes, Karon Williams came up big when it mattered most, drawing a foul and converting on a layup, giving the Seahawks a three point play opportunity. Williams converted the free-throw and iced the game for the Seahawks, who came up with the win, 54-48

Box Score

Karon Williams scored a team high 19 points, shooting 33.3% from the field. Williams also picked up five rebounds and went 6-7 from the free throw line.

Cassidy Kupchinskas followed her 29 point performance from this past weekend with a 15 point performance this afternoon. Kupchinskas added six rebounds and four assists to another stellar performance

Stephanie Howell came up big with a team high seven rebounds. Howell also recorded the lone block for the Seahawks.

Up Next

St. Mary’s College Women’s Basketball will continue United East Conference play this Friday and Saturday when they host Morrisville State University on January 14th and Wells College on January 15th The Seahawks will host the Mustangs of Morrisville at 8 pm and the Wells College Express at 4:00 pm. Both games will be played in the Michael P. O’Brien Athletic and Recreation Center on the Campus of St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

