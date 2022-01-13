LEONARDTOWN, MD– The Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Program (MALPF) is now accepting applications for the Fiscal Year 2023 Easement Cycle.

Eligibility requirements include a minimum of 50 contiguous acres, land outside of the 10-year water and sewer plan for the county, and a minimum of 50% Class I, II, or III soils. For more information on eligibility and the MALPF easement acquisition process, visit https://mda.maryland.gov/malpf/Pages/Fact-Sheets.aspx

The mission of the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation is:

To preserve productive farmland and woodland for the continued production of food and fiber for all of Maryland’s citizens;

To curb the expansion of random urban development;

To help curb the spread of urban blight and deterioration;

To help protect agricultural land and woodland as open space;

To protect wildlife habitat; and

To enhance the environmental quality of the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries.

MALPF was established by the Maryland General Assembly in 1977 and is part of the Maryland Department of Agriculture. The Foundation purchases agricultural preservation easements that forever restrict development on prime farmland and woodland. MALPF settled on its first purchased easement in October 1980.

The Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Program is one of the most successful programs of its kind in the country. The State of Maryland, with the work of the Foundation and its State and local partners, has preserved in perpetuity more agricultural land than any other state in the country.

To apply contact St. Mary’s County MALPF Program Administrator Donna Sasscer, Manager, Division of Agriculture & Seafood, Department of Economic Development at 240-309-4021, or Donna.Sasscer@StMarysMD.com

All easement applications must be received by the St. Mary’s County MALPF Administrator by May 2, 2022. Once applications are received, they will be ranked by the St. Mary’s County Agriculture Land Preservation Advisory Board (ALPAB) using the state-mandated Land Evaluation and Site Assessment (LESA) system. The ranked applications will be submitted to the state for easement consideration.

Like this: Like Loading...