UPDATE 1/13/2022 @6:00 am: On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 3:21 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21400 block of Pegg Road, in the area of Westbury Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting.

Deputies arrived on the scene and located two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but a 19-year-old victim from Lexington Park was pronounced deceased on the scene. A 17-year-old victim, also from Lexington Park, was flown to an area trauma center for treatment.

Detectives and crime lab personnel from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined the victims were traveling in a vehicle in the area of Pegg Road and Watt Drive in Lexington Park when they were shot. The vehicle continued onto Westbury Boulevard and ultimately came to a rest after striking the median.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Taylore Nauman at (301) 475-4200 extension 78109.

UPDATE 4:10 p.m.– The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has sent out a Nixle Alert for everyone to avoid Pegg Road in Lexington Park at this time.

SMCSO deputies are investigating a shooting in the area of Westbury Blvd and Pegg Road in Lexington Park. Multiple units are on scene and in surrounding areas continuing the investigation. Please avoid the area.

Lexington Park, MD(3:58 p.m.)- St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and EMS have responded to the 45000 block of Westbury BL in Lexington Park, MD for a motor vehicle crash and a reported shooting.

One victim was being transported with a reported gunshot wound to the upper arm/shoulder, while reports state another victim was receiving CPR. A MEDEVAC has landed at the scene for transport.

This is a developing story…

