The La Plata Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Mya Johnson. Ms. Johnson is 14-years old.

She was last seen this morning at North Point High School; she is described as being 5-03 and 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green sweater, black jeans, and black/white Converse shoes.

Anyone with information about Ms. Johnson’s whereabouts are asked to call 301-932-2222.

