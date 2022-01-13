LONG BEACH, Calif. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland sailing team finished eighth in the 21-team field at the 2022 Rose Bowl Regatta on Jan. 8-9.

The Seahawks tallied 109 points in 14 races to best the host University of Southern California by 23 points.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

In A division, St. Mary’s College placed seventh with 55 points and edged College of Charlestown by four points as Owen Hennessey ’25 served as the skipper and Sam Muir ’22 was the crew. The duo had a pair of top-5 finishes in back-to-back races, coming in fifth in Race #6 and Race #7.

Skipper Katherine Bennett ’22 and crew Madison Bashaw ’24 collected an eighth-place finish in B division with 54 points, finishing ahead of the University of Hawai’i by six points. Bennett and Bashaw posted a fifth-place finish in Race #6.

Like this: Like Loading...