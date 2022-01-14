(Family Features) Warm weather and grilling go hand-in-hand, and few dishes say summer like burgers. While traditional beef patties come to mind for many, there are also healthy protein options to satisfy that burger craving without sacrificing flavor.

For example, salmon is a nutritionally well-rounded alternative that offers a variety of health benefits, and an option like gluten-free Trident Seafoods Alaska Salmon Burgers are made with wild, sustainable, ocean-caught whole filets with no fillers and are lightly seasoned with a “just-off-the-grill,” smoky flavor. Topped with melted cheddar then piled on top of fresh arugula, peppered bacon, and zesty mayo, these Alaskan Salmon Burgers with Peppered Bacon are a twist on tradition that can help you put a protein-packed, flavorful meal on the table in minutes.

Find more healthy seafood recipes at tridentseafoods.com .

Alaskan Salmon Burgers with Peppered Bacon

Prep time: 13 minutes

Servings: 4

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

salt

pepper

1 box (11.2 ounces) Trident Seafoods Alaska Salmon Burgers

4 cheddar cheese slices

4 seeded burger buns, split and toasted

4 cups arugula

6 strips peppered bacon, cooked

12 bread-and-butter pickles, drained

In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise, lemon juice, and lemon zest. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

Cook salmon burgers according to package directions. When almost cooked through, top each with a slice of cheese, cover, and cook until melted.

Spread cut sides of buns with mayonnaise and top-bottom buns with arugula. Cover with salmon burgers, bacon, pickles, and top buns.

