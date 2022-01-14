Residents of the Bay View Hills community are notified of a water main break at 8128 Bay View Hills Drive. The break took place in the early morning hours, this morning, and crews are holding on water shut off as long as possible so that residents can start their day.

The impacted area is Delores Court and part of Bay View Hills Drive. Public works will leave the water on until all equipment is onsite and Miss Utility has marked all underground power. The orange area will be out of water starting at approximately 8 AM and is expected to be off for the majority of the day.

Updates will be provided on the Town’s website and via eblast.

