CLINTON, MD (January 14, 2022) – MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center is proud to have been recognized by the American College of Cardiology (ACC) in the 2022 U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” publication, marking the hospital’s dedication to heart patients two years in a row. ACC uses this national recognition to highlight hospitals, centers, and health systems that are leaders in implementing the highest standards of patient care and protocols to ensure positive health outcomes.

“Our participation in the registry allows for the recognition of a tremendous effort put forth at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center,” said William Suddath, MD, chairman of Cardiology at MedStar Southern Maryland. “Being recognized by the ACC is truly an honor as we work tirelessly to provide world-class, quality heart care for the patients we serve. Being selected to participate in the registry is one thing, but to actually walk the walk and talk the talk is a big deal for us. Ever since MedStar Southern Maryland joined the MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute-Cleveland Clinic Heart & Vascular Institute Alliance in 2017, we’ve come a long way over the past few years in terms of implementing new strategies that focus on enhancing patient-centered care.”

Through its participation in the ACC’s proven quality programs, MedStar Southern Maryland informs robust quality improvement processes using data to drive improvements in adherence to guideline recommendations, as well as overall quality of care provided to our cardiovascular patients.

