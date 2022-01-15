ANNAPOLIS, MD (Jan. 12, 2022) –The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) has launched a new video series that spotlights Maryland farmers who are making a difference for our state’s natural resources and the Chesapeake Bay.

‘Maryland Farmers: Partners in Conservation’ showcases local farmers and the conservation projects they have installed to manage manure, safeguard local streams, build healthy soils, and protect the natural resources that we all depend on. You can watch the series on the MDA website or visit the department’s YouTube channel.

“Our new video series invites viewers to the farm to learn firsthand about conservation projects—both large and small—that Maryland farmers have installed to restore natural resources and make daily farm chores easier,” said Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “Whether you’re a farmer with a conservation project in mind or someone who is curious about how farmers grow our food, there’s something for everyone in this series of short videos.”

There are currently three videos available for viewing with several new videos under construction. Here’s a rundown on the videos now available for viewing:

In the Manure Management video (3:35), you’ll meet two Frederick County livestock farmers who have installed waste storage systems on their farms to protect local streams, improve operations and make daily chores easier. The Stream Restoration video (4:50), features a Baltimore County beef farmer who is improving water quality. The Engineering and Technology video (2:34), highlights the range of free conservation services that are available to Maryland farmers who want to install best management practices to protect soil, water and living resources.

Additional videos will be posted in coming weeks. Future topics will focus on pasture management techniques to save on feed costs and improve animal health, nutrient management for greater efficiency, and the wonders of wetlands to improve water quality and wildlife.

For more information on MDA’s Resource Conservation programs, please visit the website.

