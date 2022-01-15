Sunday

A chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before 2 pm, then rain and sleet, possibly mixed with snow. High near 37. Northeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no ice accumulation is expected. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Sunday Night

Rain before 5 am, then a chance of rain and snow. Low around 32. Breezy, with a northeast wind of 14 to 21 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

