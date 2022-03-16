The American Land Title Association (ALTA) Good Deeds Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded by ALTA, the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, announced they have awarded $6,000 to Help for the Hungry and Homeless in Waldorf, Md. John Brennan, president of Brennan Title Company in Waldorf, nominated the nonprofit to receive the grant because of the organization’s charitable efforts in and outside of Maryland.

Help for the Hungry and Homeless is one of 21 nonprofit organizations across the United States that received a grant this month from the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation. The Foundation announced the recipients of the 2022 spring grants during the ALTA SPRINGBOARD event in Tampa, Fla.

“The Board of the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation was excited to review more than 70 applications from ALTA members nominating organizations that have made a significant impact on their communities,” said Foundation Board Chair Mary O’Donnell, president, and CEO of Westcor Land Title Insurance Co. in Maitland, Fla. “The Foundation was created with the belief that ‘good deeds grow communities,’ and we are delighted to award these grants and prepare for the next round in the fall.”

“ALTA members work tirelessly to support their communities, both in their roles as title professionals and in their personal lives as volunteers and charitable givers,” said ALTA CEO Diane Tomb, Foundation board member. “To date, the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation has been able to award $423,000 to 69 organizations. That means ALTA members have made a significant impact in 69 communities across the United States through their service and donations. Our goal this year is to increase our total funds raised to one million dollars so that we can grow the Foundation’s reach and help even more neighborhoods around the nation.”

“We are honored to be the recipient of this grant from the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation,” said John Brennan of Brennan Title Company and Help for Hungry and Homeless. “Our organization will use this grant to help support dozens of well-deserving local, national, and international charities, as well as needy individuals.”

The ALTA Good Deeds Foundation was launched in 2020 to bolster the charitable efforts of ALTA members. Grants are awarded every year in March and October.

