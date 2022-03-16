Hilton Head Island, SC– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team defeated Western Connecticut State this afternoon (Mar. 14) to kick off the PTR Spring Tennis Fest. The Seahawks improved to 5-1 on the year, cruising to a 9-0 victory.

Doubles

Stephen Alam and Kier Nacua battled to earn a 8-3 win while competing in the No.1 against Western Connecticut State. Sam Sheats and Tyler Vanvalkenburg kept the winning trend going, earning a 8-4 victory in the No. 2 spot.

Singles

Kier Nacua earned a hard fought victory in the No. 1 spot, taking both sets with scores of 7-5 and 6-2. Vanvalkenburg represented the Seahawks in the No. 2 spot and was able to take both sets 6-3 and 6-1. Keawe Shepherd-Johnson competed in the No. 3 spot and was able to prevail with scores of 6-3 and 6-1 .

Up Next for the Seahawks

Mar. 15 | Oswego State | 3:00 PM | Hilton Head Island, SC

