LATHAM, N.Y. – First-year Tyler VanValkenburg (Fredericksburg, Va./Massaponax) was named the United East Conference Men’s Tennis Player of the Week for the week ending March 13 as announced by the league office Tuesday morning.

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team currently owns a 5-1 overall record but the Seahawks have kicked off the spring portion of their 2021-22 campaign with a 3-1 mark. VanValkenburg posted a 2-1 singles record and a 3-0 doubles mark with his partner, Sam Sheats , over the three matches last week.

VanValkenburg was the only Seahawk to win twice in the team’s 6-3 non-conference victory over Marymount (Va.) University (Feb. 26) as he won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4 singles and 8-3 at No. 2 doubles.

He continued the week with three ‘bagels’ as VanValkenburg registered a 6-0, 6-0 triumph at No. 4 singles and an 8-0 win at No. 2 doubles to help St. Mary’s College garnered a 9-0 triumph over Hood College (Mar. 2).

VanValkenburg and Sheats then picked up the team’s lone match point in an 8-1 loss at Goucher College (Mar. 5) as the duo earned an 8-6 victory at No. 2 doubles.

The Seahawks (5-1) will be back in action today, Tuesday, March 15, at 3:00 p.m. down in South Carolina, taking on SUNY Oswego (2-1) in a non-conference match at the PTR Spring Tennis Fest.

2021-22 United East Conference Men’s Tennis Players of the Week

Sep. 20 – Kier Nacua , St. Mary’s College, So.

Sep. 27 – Paul Langbein, Penn College, Fy.

Oct. 4 – Alex Norris, Penn College, Fy.

Oct. 11 – Tucker Phillipe-Johansson, Penn College, Sr.

Mar. 14 – Tyler VanValkenburg , St. Mary’s College, Fy.

