BALTIMORE, MD (March 14, 2022) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released state jobs and unemployment data today. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland’s total jobs decreased by 8,100 from December to January. The unemployment rate remained at 5.4%.

During January, the Mining, Logging, and Construction sector added 800 jobs from the Construction subsector. The Wholesale Trade subsector added 800 jobs and the Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation subsector gained 600 jobs. Other sectors that experienced growth included: Information (400); and Other Services (100).

The Education and Health Services sector decreased by 5,500 jobs from the Health Care and Social Assistance (3,800) and Educational Services (1,700) subsectors.

Other sectors that experienced decline last month include Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (1,900); Educational Services (1,700); Professional and Business Services (1,700); Financial Activities (1,200); Leisure and Hospitality (1,200); and Manufacturing (300).

December’s preliminary jobs estimate was revised upwards by 1,200 jobs, from a gain of 4,700 jobs to a gain of 5,900 jobs.

Note: Data is transferred to the Maryland Department of Labor’s website directly from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) servers. A slight lag may exist as our database is refreshed. For more immediate access to this month’s jobs data please visit the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) website. Please visit the Maryland Department of Labor’s website to view the current employment situation.

