St. Mary’s City, MD– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team (4-2) hosted a non-conference weekday doubleheader this afternoon. (Mar. 15). The Seahawks welcomed the St Joseph’s College of Brooklyn Bears (2-6) to campus where they swept the series 2-0. The Seahawks came out on top in game one by a score of 3-2 and then followed their performance with another win in game two. The final was 12-4 . Both games were played in seven innings.

How It Happened (Game One)

St. Joseph’s College scored the first three runs of the game as the Seahawks were slow coming out of the gate offensively. The Bears led the Seahawks 2-0 going into the bottom of the fifth.

St. Mary’s was finally able to get on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning. George Berbakos hit a deep drive to center field that was able to bring home the Seahawks’ first run of the afternoon. Berbakos doubled on the play. Nate Brown kept the momentum going for St. Mary’s and connected on a single that brought home Max Elliot from third to tie the game. On the same play, George Berbakos was able to reach home on an error from the Bears’ third baseman and give the Seahawks their first lead of the ball game. St. Mary’s led 3-2 going into the final two innings of play.

Inside the Box Score

George Berbakos led the Seahawks in hits on the day with two. Berbakos was also able to contribute an RBI.

How It Happened (Game Two)

The Seahawks once again found themselves trailing in the early innings of the ball game.St. Joseph’s led 6-2 after two innings. Nate Brown recorded an RBI single in the first inning. The Seahawks were able to bring home another run off an error from the Bears in the second inning.

Inside the Box Score

Up Next for the Seahawks

Mar. 18th vs. Penn State Berks | 3 PM

