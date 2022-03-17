LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Department of Recreation & Parks presents the 40th production of Summerstock, July 22-24 and 29-31, at Great Mills High School. The 2022 production will be Stephen Schwartz and John Caird’s Children of Eden. Details of the show are available here: www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/summerstock.

Auditions for the show will be held at Great Mills High School Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and are open to participants ages 10 to 23. Audition forms must be completed before April 2, 2022. Audition forms are available online here: www.stmarysmd.com/docs/summerstockaudition.pdf.

For additional information, please call 301-866-6562. Follow St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks on social media @stmarysrecandparks and at www.facebook.com/stmarysmdrecreation for current updates.

