GREAT MILLS, MD — The U.S. Postal Service is proposing the relocation of the Great Mills Post Office, at 20210 Point Lookout Rd, Great Mills, MD, 20634. The lease for this location will expire and a new facility will be needed. The USPS proposes moving to a building within 1 mile of the current location. The proposed new facility will maintain the same level of service.

This relocation project would provide full continuity of service and would consist of procuring a suitable alternate location, preparing the new location for use as a Post Office, and then transitioning services to the new facility. The Postal Service would continue retail services in the current Post Office until the new Post Office is up and running.

If the move is approved, there would be no impact on letter carrier delivery to Great Mills residents and businesses. There would be no change to Post Office Box numbers or ZIP Codes.

In undertaking this project, USPS will complete a process set forth in Title 39 Code of Federal Regulations 241.4, which provides for notification to elected officials and the local community and solicits public input from them.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of a public meeting, we are mailing postcards to all residents within the 20634 ZIP Code and inviting them to send their comments on the proposal to:

Attn: Great Mills, MD Main Office Relocation

U.S. Postal Service

PO Box 27497

Greensboro, NC 27498-1103

Like this: Like Loading...