Indian Head, MD- On Wednesday, March 16, 2022, the 10th District Volunteer Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on the 5600 block of Chimuxen Road. Upon arrival, they discovered a one-story, single-family home with smoke showing.

5610 Chicamuxen Road, Indian Head, Charles County, Maryland Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office

The contingent of forty firefighters spent twenty minutes gaining control of the fire. The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate.

according to the preliminary report, the fire started in a basement bedroom but an exact cause has not been determined. The estimated damage is $200,000.00. No deaths or injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6833.

