PATUXENT RIVER, Md.– Representatives from Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) will conduct briefings in Booth 947 and other locations at the annual Sea-Air-Space Exposition, hosted by the Navy League, April 4-6 at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor, Maryland. This year, NAVAIR will again broadcast its booth speakers via NAVAIR’s LinkedIn page.

Briefings will highlight the people and products behind existing and future naval aviation systems, services, and platforms.

Vice Adm. Carl Chebi, Commander, NAVAIR, will moderate the panel discussion, “One Team One Fight—Delivering the Warfighting Capability the Fleet Needs to Win, at a Cost We Can Afford.” Panelists joining Chebi include Tom Rudowsky, Deputy Commander, NAVAIR, Rear Adm. John Lemmon, Commander, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), Dan Carreño, Executive Director, Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD), and Rear Adm. Joseph Hornbuckle, Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers (FRC).

Chebi will also participate on a second panel themed, “The Future of Naval Aviation in Warfighting.” Panelists will discuss how sea services are overcoming the challenges of maintaining and evolving the fleet while keeping up with the demands on maintenance and future capabilities.

Rear Adm. Shane Gahagan, Program Executive Officer for Tactical Aircraft Programs (PEO) (T)) will share an overview of the PEO’s portfolio of programs.

Rear Adm. Brian Corey, Program Executive Officer for Unmanned and Weapons, will cover the development, production, fielding, and sustainment of the Navy’s unmanned aircraft, weapons, and target systems.

Capt. Jason Denney, Deputy Program Manager, PEO(T), will discuss the ways the F/A-18 & EA-18G Program Office is changing the industry engagement game.

Col. Victor Argobright, Program Manager, Navy and Marine Corps Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program, will present an update on Small Unmanned Aerial Systems.

Shelby Butler, Director, NAVAIR Office of Small Business, will share program updates.

Diana Teel, Program Manager, Industry Outreach, will discuss NAVAIR’s NavalX Tech Bridge efforts.

Capt. Dan Covelli, Commanding Officer, Naval Air Warfare Training Systems Division and Naval Support Activity, Orlando, will give program updates.

Dan Carreño, Executive Director, NAWCWD, will deliver an organizational overview.

Capt. Kevin Watkins, Program Manager for Naval Air Traffic Management Systems, will discuss air traffic management for today, tomorrow, and beyond.

Rear Adm. John Lemmon, Commander, NAWCAD and Chief Engineer, NAVAIR, along with Jerry Swift, will deliver overviews of NAWCAD, AIRWorks and Rapid Prototyping, Experimentation, and Demonstration.

Theodore Gronda, Program Manager, NAVAIR Additive Manufacturing will discuss operationalizing additive manufacturing for naval aviation.

To view a complete list of speakers, topics, and times, visit NAVAIR’s Sea Air Space Briefing Schedule. Updates to the schedule will be posted at the link and via social media. Follow us on Twitter for the latest updates.

The annual SAS Expo is open to active duty, reserve, and retired U.S. military personnel, U.S. government employees and contractors, members of Congress and their staffs, invited guests of the Navy League, representatives of exhibiting companies, and foreign embassies Navy League members. The expo is not open to the general public. For more information, visit https://www.seaairspace.org/.

