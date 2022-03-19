April 29th and 30th, Historic Sotterley will hold two days of on-site programming, entitled Common Ground: Passage to Strength and Change. This symposium will feature a roundtable with some of Sotterley’s diverse descendants, a living history performance, a study of genealogy to discover unknown relatives and ancestors using DNA, and the Executive Vice-President of Content from Maryland Public Television telling his own journey using previews of yet to be released films; Becoming Frederick Douglas and Harriet Tubman Visions of Freedom.

Free registration is open for this event, but seating is limited. Please register as soon as possible to save your spot. There is an add-on lunch option available for purchase with your registration.

This event, as part of our Common Ground Initiative, is made possible by the generous support of Maryland Humanities, and the Maryland Heritage Area Authority.

For the full event schedule and more information go to www.sotterley.org/events!

