LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Garvey Senior Activity Center and the Leonardtown Library will be closed Wednesday, March 23, for building repairs.

Home Delivered Meals delivered out of the Garvey Senior Activity Center only will be canceled on March 23; those consumers will receive an extra meal in advance of the closure.

The Loffler and Northern Senior Activity Centers will be open with full programming, including Home Delivered Meals and congregate lunches.

For more information, please call 301-475-4200, ext.1050, or visit www.stmarysmd.com.

