MYRTLE BEACH, SC– The Seahawks opened their spring season with a trip down to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to compete in the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational. The Men’s Track and Field team set four new records across today’s events and broke one existing record. William C hristophel got up on the podium today for his finish in the one-mile race while teammate Ethan Carpenter secured qualification to the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference Outdoor Championships for his performance in the hammer throw.

William Christophel racing at Susquehanna Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

How it Happened

Seahawk William Christophel put St. Mary’s on the podium today with his record setting finish in the one mile race. Christophel set the outdoor mile record with a time of 4:38.27 for a 3rd place finish. Quentin Pastore crossed the finish line next for the Seahawks, clinching 21st place at 4:59.00. Nate Norris secured 29th place with a time of 5:08.55 while teammate Patton Harbourt took 38th place at 5:32.75.

Up Next

The Seahawks will continue their stay in Myrtle Beach with their second and final day of competition Saturday in the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational. The competition will kick off at 9:30 AM with the Men’s Discus Throw.

