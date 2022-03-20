MYRTLE BEACH, SC– After a stellar first day at the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational, the Seahawks continued their success through the final day of events. Of the seven events the Seahawks competed in, three new records were set, one existing record was broken and three top 20 finishes were clinched.

Caleb Shankle competing at Susquehanna Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

How it Happened

Ethan Carpenter secured two top 20 finishes in two of his three events today. Carpenter competed in the discus throw and shot put alongside Seahawks Chamarr Auber and Marion Lajara . Carpenter set the record in the discus throw with a distance of 37.57 meters and placed 18th of 58 competitors. In the shot put, Carpenter threw a distance of 13.43 meters to clinch 12th place of 46 athletes and set the program record.

secured two top 20 finishes in two of his three events today. Carpenter competed in the discus throw and shot put alongside Seahawks and . Carpenter set the record in the discus throw with a distance of 37.57 meters and placed 18th of 58 competitors. In the shot put, Carpenter threw a distance of 13.43 meters to clinch 12th place of 46 athletes and set the program record. Patton Harbourt put his name in the record book today with his performance in the 3000m run. Harbourt secured a 33rd place finish and a time of 11:14.58 to set the record.

put his name in the record book today with his performance in the 3000m run. Harbourt secured a 33rd place finish and a time of 11:14.58 to set the record. Emmanuel Douge competed in the 400m dash collegiate event today for the Seahawks. Douge finished the race in 31st place with a time of 53.58.

competed in the 400m dash collegiate event today for the Seahawks. Douge finished the race in 31st place with a time of 53.58. Douge also competed in the 200m dash event with teammates Christian Oliverio and Ethan Carpenter . Douge broke the previous record by .06 of a second, setting the record at 23.11 seconds with a 40th place finish of 91 athletes.

and . Douge broke the previous record by .06 of a second, setting the record at 23.11 seconds with a 40th place finish of 91 athletes. William Christophel represented the Seahawks in the 800m run collegiate event. Christophel finished in 19th place, crossing the finish line in 2:03.08.

represented the Seahawks in the 800m run collegiate event. Christophel finished in 19th place, crossing the finish line in 2:03.08. St. Mary’s had two teams compete in the 4×400 relay race today. St. Mary’s ‘A’ consisted of Christian Oliverio , William Christophel , Quentin Pastore and Emmanuel Douge . The A team finished in 21st place at a time of 3:42.27. The second team for the Seahawks consisted of Kirby Obi, Nate Norris , Tyler Wilson and Caleb Shanke who finished at a time of 4:04.94.

Up Next

The Seahawks will travel to Bridgewater, VA to compete in the Doc Jopson Invitational on March 26th. The meet is set to begin at 11 AM.

Like this: Like Loading...