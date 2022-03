LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Public Schools is in the process of adopting new science materials for use in grades 6-8 science classes to support the new Maryland State Science Standards. All materials are now available for public review from March 21-April 4, 2022, in the Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park Libraries.

For more information, please contact Mr. Jason Hayes, Supervisor of K-12 Science, at 301-475-5511, extension 32105.

Like this: Like Loading...