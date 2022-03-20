ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – First-year attackman Aiden Doyle (Arnold, Md./Broadneck) continued to roll Saturday afternoon as Doyle found the back of the net five times against Washington College. The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team picked up their second straight win as the Seahawks (7-1) rallied from a 7-6 halftime deficit for a 15-12 victory over Washington College (1-4).

Senior attackman Jude Brown’s (Bel Air, Md./John Carroll) assist on Doyle’s second rip of the afternoon gave Brown his 100th career helper, having entered today’s game with 99. Following a two-assist performance today, he now has 101 for his career and 27 away from breaking the all-time assists record of 127 held by St. Mary’s College Athletics Hall of Famer, Dave Mueller ’06.

How It Happened

The Shoremen staked a 2-1 lead at 6:59 before St. Mary’s College rattled off three straight in the final three minutes, including a Doyle score with seven seconds on the clock, to take a 4-2 lead into the second frame.

score with seven seconds on the clock, to take a 4-2 lead into the second frame. Washington College outscored the Seahawks, 5-2, in the second period as Ewan Temple and Brady McFalls each scored twice to send the Shoremen in halftime with a 7-6 edge.

The Seahawks used a five-goal explosion in the third quarter to create a four-goal cushion while the SMCM defense did their part by limiting Washington College to six shots and no goals. Additionally, the Shoremen committed seven turnovers while St. Mary’s won five of six face-offs to go into the final frame with an 11-7 advantage.

Washington College pulled within three with 2:09 left in regulation following a goal by Kain Domenech and won the ensuing face-off but turned the ball over twice and their lone shot hit a pipe in the final minute of the game.

Mitch Boudreau going after the face-off vs. McDaniel (2.26.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

St. Mary’s won 20-of-31 face-offs as junior midfielder Mitch Boudreau (Towson, Md./Towson) went 13-of-20 and scooped up a career-high 10 ground balls while scoring his first caree goal. Senior midfielder Samuel Jaudon (Catonsville, Md./Catonsville) contributed a 7-of-11 effort at the X with five loose ball pickups.

(Towson, Md./Towson) went 13-of-20 and scooped up a career-high 10 ground balls while scoring his first caree goal. Senior midfielder (Catonsville, Md./Catonsville) contributed a 7-of-11 effort at the X with five loose ball pickups. The Seahawks outshot Washington College, 45-32, and won the ground ball battle, 46-32.

Washington College struggled with its man-up offense, scoring scoreless in five tries.

Player Highlights

Doyle added three ground balls and an assist to go along with five goals while Brown finished with two goals and two assists plus one ground ball and one caused turnover.

added three ground balls and an assist to go along with five goals while finished with two goals and two assists plus one ground ball and one caused turnover. First-year midfielder Jake Levey (Ellicott City, Md./Marriotts Ridge) enjoyed his second multiple-goal game of the season with two goals while junior midfielder Noah Kellner (Lutherville, Md./Curley) also added two scores.

(Ellicott City, Md./Marriotts Ridge) enjoyed his second multiple-goal game of the season with two goals while junior midfielder (Lutherville, Md./Curley) also added two scores. Junior defenseman Cole Harden (Bel Air, Md./Bel Air) picked up a career-best five ground balls and matched his career-best of two caused turnovers to lead the defense.

(Bel Air, Md./Bel Air) picked up a career-best five ground balls and matched his career-best of two caused turnovers to lead the defense. Senior captain Kyrle Preis (Upper Falls, Md./Loyola Blakefield) came into today’s contest with 199 career saves and with his eight-save effort, Preis now has 207 saves during his four-year Seahawk career.

(Upper Falls, Md./Loyola Blakefield) came into today’s contest with 199 career saves and with his eight-save effort, now has 207 saves during his four-year Seahawk career. Temple led the Shoremen in their fourth loss of the season with four goals and two assists while Domenech chipped in four scores as well and Ryan Leahy made 16 saves.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Mar. 26 vs. Hilbert (1-2, 0-0 UEC) – St. Mary’s City, Md./Jamie L. Roberts Stadium – 11:00 a.m.

Like this: Like Loading...