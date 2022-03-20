Hilton Head Island, SC– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis team came up short against the Webster University Gorloks this afternoon (Mar. 18) in their third and final match of the PTR Spring Tennis Fest. The Seahawks were defeated by a score of 7-2.

Doubles

Hallie Hershey and Hannah Gorel represented the Seahawks in the No.1 spot, while Sydney Anderson and Amber Manspeaker competed in the No. 2 spot for St. Mary’s. Both squads came up short by scores of 8-4.

Giselle Harris and Ellie Walter earned the lone doubles win for St. Mary's, defeating the Gorloks in a tie breaker. Harris and Walter came out on top 9-7 in the tiebreaker.

Singles

Gorel came up short in the No. 1 spot, dropping both sets by scores of 6-3 and 6-0. Hershey competed in the No. 2 spot for the Seahawks and met a similar fate, falling in both sets by scores of 6-2 and 6-4. Manspeaker battled extremely hard in the No. 3 spot, but ultimately fell in both sets, 7-5 and 6-4.

Anderson picked up the lone singles win in the No. 4 spot for the Seahawks, going all the way to a tiebreaker to secure the victory. Harris was unable to keep the momentum going in the No. 5 spot and was defeated in two sets, 6-3, 6-4.

Finishing things off for the Seahawks in the No. 6 spot, Walter was defeated in two sets by scores of 6-3 and 6-2.

Up Next for the Seahawks

March 26. vs. York (PA.) | 12:00 PM | St. Mary’s City, MD

