MYRTLE BEACH, SC– The Seahawks continued their success in Myrtle Beach today with six new program records. The Women’s track and field team competed in six events today and set a new record in each one. Yesterday the Seahawks brought home five new records.

Alana Thompson competing at Susquehanna Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

How it Happened

Ariana Lecoura competed in the 3000M race today for St. Mary’s. Lecouras is the first Seahawk to compete in the outdoor event and sets the record at 12:36.35.

Seahawks Meaghan Collins and Alana Thompson participated in the shot put today. Collins set the outdoor shot put record with a throw of 9.14 meters in the event. Thompson threw a distance of 6.73 meters.

Alana Thompson and Ariat Ojulu competed against 75 other competitors in the 200m dash. Ariat Ojulu set the program record in the event with a 56th place finish at a time of 28.35 seconds. Alana Thompson finished just four spots behind her teammate with a time of 28.55.

Seahawks Ariat Ojulu, Alana Thompson, Madeleine Blaisdell and Jason Sprague came together to compete in the 4×400 relay race against 20 other teams this afternoon. The squad sets the program record in the outdoor event with a time of 4:40.82.

Meaghan Collins set a second record for herself and the Seahawks today with her performance in the discus throw. Collins set the record at 27.20 meters, securing a 34th place finish of 50 competitors.

Up Next

The Seahawks will travel to Bridgewater, VA to compete in the Doc Jopson Invitational on March 26th. The meet is set to begin at 11 AM.

