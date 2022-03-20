On March 16, 2022, at approximately 7:34 p.m., a La Plata Police Officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Crain Highway and Charles Street.

Credit: La Plata Police Department, MD

Upon approaching the vehicle an odor of marihuana was detected emanating from the vehicle. When officers asked the occupants to exit the vehicle, the passenger attempted to push an officer aside and flee the scene.

After a brief struggle, the passenger was detained. Officers located a loaded .40 caliber Polymer-80 handgun (commonly referred to as a ghost gun with no serial number) on his person.

Officers arrested Cedric Tyrone Ford, 18-years old, of Waldorf. Mr. Ford is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center.

