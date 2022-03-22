Skin conditions and disorders can vary not only in symptoms but severity. Some are permanent, while others are temporary. They can be genetic or situational. Whatever the case may be, one thing they have in common is that we would all rather be without them. Thankfully, most can be treated, healed, and prevented. In this article, we’ll cover three of the most common issues – acne , ingrown hair, and boils – and how you can overcome them. Continue reading to learn more.

Acne

Acne is commonly found on the upper back, chest, shoulders, neck, and face. These skin breakouts are usually composed of pimples, whiteheads, blackheads, painful cysts, and nodules. If left untreated, they can darken your skin or leave scars. While the disorder is typically associated with fluctuations in hormones experienced in one’s teenage years, adults can also get it, with the severity depending on the form of acne.

Whiteheads and blackheads are the most common and mildest types of acne. They can usually be cleared up with little more than over-the-counter topical medications, including benzoyl-peroxide spot and acid-based salicylic toners. On the other hand, papules and pustules are a bit more serious and generally require topical or oral prescription drugs. As for cysts and nodules, you’ll need to consult with a professional dermatologist.

Ingrown hair

As its name suggests, ingrown hair refers to the hair that grows into the skin. It can irritate the skin or cause pain, and you may notice a red, raised bump similar to a pimple, boil-like sores, discomfort, and itching. This can also happen in various parts of the body. While they aren’t a cause for concern, they can sometimes cause scarring, darkened skin, and infections on rare occasions. Luckily, they’re relatively easy to prevent.

For starters, when shaving, be sure to rub the areas of your face with exfoliating scrubs or wet washcloths in circular motions. A single-blade, sharp razor is also preferable over multi-blade variants. Be sure that you shave in one direction, using fewer strokes. Lastly, try not to shave too close to the skin, or you’ll risk more ingrown hairs.

A doctor can release the ingrown hair with small cuts on the affected areas with scalpels or needles for treatment. There is also equipment like Nd YAG Laser Technology available that can remove the hair effectively.

Boils

Boils — also known as furuncles — are essentially red skin bumps. They’re typically caused by bacteria called staphylococcus aureus and can be painful. After some time, they end up filling with pus. While typically found on infected hair follicles, they can happen on any part of the body. The good news is that they usually heal on their own. All you need to do is keep it clean. In more severe cases, the use of antibiotics and treatments like surgical incisions may be necessary.

Conclusion

Nobody wants to have any skin-related conditions, especially boils, in-grown hair, and acne. Fortunately, they’re generally as easy to treat as they are to avoid. So follow these tips in healing and prevention now.

Like this: Like Loading...