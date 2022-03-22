Leonardtown, MD – Do you love Plein air painting, or have you ever wanted to learn? Then join us for an evening of creativity at the Leonardtown Wharf on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 4:30 PM – 7:30 PM. Capture the beauty of Breton Bay while enjoying the smooth jazz stylings of the GrooveSpan Trio (kicking off our brand-new music series: On the Water’s Edge), sample award-winning wine from the Port of Leonardtown Winery, and tasty eats from Farm.Fork.Soul and Linda’s Café on the Go Food Trucks, and the Frog Town Ice Cream Shop will be serving sweet treats.

If you’d just like to join us and watch the artists in action, feel free to browse, shop, wine, and dine with us throughout the evening and marvel at the spectacular sunset on Breton Bay. The evening’s activities include the following:

Open Paint for Plein Air Artists:

This activity is FREE and open to Plein air artists of all levels. Bring your easel and supplies and join us for a community paint along at the beautiful Leonardtown Wharf. Artists are welcome to bring a small table to display and sell their work. Space is limited, please register to attend at brandy.blackstone@leonardtownmd.gov. Registrants will be entered into a gift drawing (prize TBA).

Learn to Paint Outdoors:

Class: Learn the Basics of Plein Air Painting- $40/pp

The fee includes all supplies & instruction



Learn the basics of Plein air painting from Carrie Patterson, professional artist, Professor of Art at St. Mary’s College, and owner of the Yellow Line Studio in Leonardtown. Registration required/limited tickets available. Carrie and her studio will set up your painting station with your easel, paints, and all the supplies you need at the Leonardtown Wharf. Learn how to quickly capture the beautiful sunset and make your mark in oil paint. Each participant will leave with their own unique view of Breton Bay. Whether you’re new to painting or would like to brush up on your skills, this class is for you.

For more information about this event or to purchase tickets to the Plein Air Painting Class go to: VisitLeonardtownMD.com/PleinAirEvents .

