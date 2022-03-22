Wednesday

Rain likely, mainly between 2 pm and 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Southeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Wednesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 pm, then showers likely between 11 pm and 2 am, then showers likely, and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 am. Cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

