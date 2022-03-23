On Wednesday, March 16, 11 more St. Mary’s Ryken student-athletes committed to play their sport at the collegiate level. The students’ accomplishments were celebrated during a ceremony in the Donnie Williams Center surrounded by their parents, family members, coaches, staff, and students. Congratulations to the following students:

Seth Tyson Geneva College Football
Jacob Pinkney Marshall University Football
Carine Pinkney Frostburg State University Women’s Basketball
Christian Blake Pesante Flagler College Baseball
Kaylen Perez Shepherd University Football
Scott Nelson Waynesburg University Football
Emir Kendrick Stetson University Football
Ezekiel Gayle McDaniel Wrestling
Kevin Ford Bowie State University Football
Nic Deve Lake Erie College Football
Andy Burke Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Football

St. Mary’s Ryken would like to thank all of the student-athletes families and their coaches who have been part of this journey. We wish you all well in collegiate athletics. Congratulations!

