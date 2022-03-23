On Tuesday, March 22, Chief of Media Services Jennifer Harris and Lead Video Producer Brent Huber provided the Board of County Commissioners with a proposed public hearing format. Harris discussed the public hearing survey being conducted by the Media Services Division, which has had more than half of the respondents preferring written testimony to provide feedback. The rest of the respondents were split among options to provide input at an in-person public hearing, participate virtually, or contact the Commissioners by phone.

In order to be cost-efficient and provide great opportunities for community engagement in the upcoming budget hearing process, staff recommended that the County Commissioners consider a two-pronged approach, which would include having one portion of the budget public hearing in person and then holding a second portion of the hearing virtually. The Media Services Division will continue collecting data on what options residents prefer for public hearings. County Commissioners approved the two-pronged approach for the budget public hearing that will be held next month.

Open Session Briefings

Department of Human Resources Director Alexis Blackwell and Department of Human Resources Deputy Director Megan Donnick provided a presentation on the plan amendments to the Charles County Pension Plan, which clarifies that acting pay is considered earnings and retirees on disability will have a cost-of-living adjustment. Blackwell and Donnick also provided a presentation on the plan amendments to the Sheriff’s Office Retirement Plan, which clarifies that acting pay is considered earnings and retirees on disability will have a cost-of-living adjustment.

on the plan amendments to the Charles County Pension Plan, which clarifies that acting pay is considered earnings and retirees on disability will have a cost-of-living adjustment. Blackwell and Donnick also provided a on the plan amendments to the Sheriff’s Office Retirement Plan, which clarifies that acting pay is considered earnings and retirees on disability will have a cost-of-living adjustment. Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services Director Jenifer Ellin; and Davenport & Company, LLC representatives Jennifer Diercksen and Joe Mason provided a presentation on the Revenue Authority. A Revenue Authority is a public corporation created in accordance with State law to construct and operate a variety of self-supporting revenue projects. Diercksen reminded the County Commissioners that establishing a Revenue Authority can be helpful, but counties do need to consider their current debt profile and credit rating overall before starting an Authority.

on the Revenue Authority. A Revenue Authority is a public corporation created in accordance with State law to construct and operate a variety of self-supporting revenue projects. Diercksen reminded the County Commissioners that establishing a Revenue Authority can be helpful, but counties do need to consider their current debt profile and credit rating overall before starting an Authority. Economic Development Department Director Kelly Robertson-Slagle and University Systems of Maryland at Southern Maryland (USMSM) representatives provided a presentation on USMSM, a regional higher education center. USMSM will be meeting with the U.S. Bomb Tech Association and College of Southern Maryland’s Velocity Center for coordinated efforts to offer additional education opportunities in the county.

on USMSM, a regional higher education center. USMSM will be meeting with the U.S. Bomb Tech Association and College of Southern Maryland’s Velocity Center for coordinated efforts to offer additional education opportunities in the county. Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services staff provided a presentation on the Fiscal 2023 Budget Work Session, specifically the Enterprise Funds. Enterprise funds have a defined customer base and are funded through a customer fee. The review included water and sewer operating, water and sewer capital improvement program, recreation program, and cable fund. The first budget public hearing will be held on Wednesday, April 27 with additional details to follow.

Legislative Update

Associate County Attorney II Danielle Mitchell provided an update on the 2022 Maryland General Assembly Session.

Updates included:

House Bill 1415 and House Bill 1114/ Senate Bill 741 have been withdrawn.

Senate Bill 1010/House Bill 1486 passed the General Assembly.

Senate Bill 297/ House Bill 339 passed the Senate and there is a House hearing scheduled for March 30.

Maryland Association of Counties requested County Commissioners’ support for Senate Bill 31, which passed the Senate and will be scheduled for a hearing in the House. County Commissioners approved sending their approval for this bill.

Deputy County Administrator Deborah Hall and Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism Director Kelli Beavers provided additional information regarding Senate Bill 685. Beavers raised questions regarding the impact to the county, including the responsibility of the feasibility study, the role of the county, funding, type of partnership, and how it would work congruently with existing facilities such as the Regency Furniture Stadium.

House Bill 35/ Senate Bill 158 passed the General Assembly. The Charles County Board of Elections provided a request for the County Commissioners to ask Governor Larry Hogan to veto the bill due to the requirement to have the same amount of polling locations that were available in 2018. The County Board of Elections detailed concerns in the letter regarding the limited amount of election workers and the requirement of purchasing additional pollbooks and scanners. County Commissioners requested additional information regarding whether other local jurisdictions are facing similar issues and requested the County Board of Election come before the County Commissioners to further explain the concerns. County Commissioners approved to send a letter to the state regarding the concerns discussed.

Approval Items

Commissioners also approved:

A fiscal 2022 budget transfer request of $98,000 for the installation of fiber and cameras at the Blue Crabs Stadium.

of $98,000 for the installation of fiber and cameras at the Blue Crabs Stadium. A fiscal 2022 contingency transfer request of $28,000 for expenditure overruns due to unexpected inspections performed outside normal business hours. County Commissioners approved this motion with the amendment to move from $3,000 in overtime to $8,000.

of $28,000 for expenditure overruns due to unexpected inspections performed outside normal business hours. County Commissioners approved this motion with the amendment to move from $3,000 in overtime to $8,000. A letter of support for funding the Maryland Veteran Museum Education Project, “The Untold Story of Patriots in the American Revolution.”

Next Commissioners Session: March 28, 29, and 30, 2022

Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

Like this: Like Loading...