LEONARDTOWN, MD- The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership (HSMP) is excited to announce the availability of a new public health planning tool to support local health improvement efforts on healthystmarys.com.

This tool was initially developed by the Garrett County Health Department as a way to inspire communities, empower stakeholders, and expand equity. Now available locally via the HSMP website, this tool gives all community members an opportunity to view local health data, connect with others, and interact in groups working to improve health in St. Mary’s County.

To use the interactive planning tool, community members are encouraged to:

Visit healthystmarys.com Click “Register/Login” Login or complete the registration process to create a user profile* Once logged in, click “Groups” to join groups focused on health priority topic areas, to view related public health data, and to interact with other members

*Please note: users may need to check their email spam folder during the registration process for profile confirmation.

HSMP will provide a virtual introductory session for using this tool on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. This session is free and open to all interested community members. The session will be live-streamed via the HSMP Facebook page and YouTube channel, and the session recording will be available on the HSMP website following the event.

“We are so excited to launch this new interactive platform. This online tool will allow our community members to examine key public health data and actively support the work we’re doing to build a healthier community for all who live, work, and play in St. Mary’s,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer, and HSMP Co-Chair. “Big thanks to our local public health colleagues at the Garrett County Health Department and to our HSMP Steering Committee for all the work that went into developing this!”

