LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) will add extra bus service on the Southern Route (Route #7) in the Lexington Park area Saturday, March 26, 2022, to aid in transportation to and from the Cherry Blossom Festival at Lexington Manor Passive Park.

Service will be increased Saturday, March 26, 2022, between 11:45 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. from the free parking area at Lancaster Park at 21550 Willows Rd in Lexington Park to the festival at Lexington Manor Passive Park at 21675 South Coral Drive in Lexington Park.

The fare for transportation is $1 per trip for an adult and $.50 per trip for each child 12 and under. The STS bus will be at the Lancaster Park parking area at 15 and 45 minutes after each hour from 11:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

For more information, please contact STS dispatch at 301-475-4200, ext. 1120, or sdispatchers@stmarysmd.com.

