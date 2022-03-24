Wylie is a good-natured, friendly 10ish-year-old, 28-pound senior beagle ISO a foster… or forever home. Wylie is a happy, waggy tail beagle boy who adores people! He gets super excited at the smallest show of kindness. Wylie loves to play with toys curled up next to his humans.

Please click this link, and visit Wylie’s web page to see and read the most up-to-date information about him!

Wylie has finished his vetting and is ready for a foster or forever home to call his own. Send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org if you would like to be Wylie’s best friend. Wylie promises to try and be the best boy he can be.

