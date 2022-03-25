Have you ever wanted to solve a cold case with digital forensics or perform a virtual dissection of the human body? How about climbing into the cab of a tractor-trailer rig to see the view from up high? All that and more will be possible when the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) opens its doors to community members for a series of Educational Showcases, over several Sundays in April.

Mark your calendars and come out to enjoy a host of family-friendly activities that include developing acting skills with an improv lesson, playing authentic Latin American salsa music, or learning how to triage patients and manage injuries. Attendees can also play games and win prizes, including a $500 CSM scholarship. The showcases will take place on April 3 at the Prince Frederick Campus, April 10 at the Leonardtown Campus, and April 24 at the La Plata Campus, all from 2-4 p.m.

“After two years of pandemic-related operations, we are thrilled to throw open our doors to welcome the community back to our beautiful campuses and state-of-the-art learning spaces,” said CSM Provost and Learning Division Vice President Dr. Rodney Redmond. “We cannot wait to share CSM’s immersive and interactive instruction with students, families, and learners of all ages. Frankly, we can’t wait to just hang out with our community and neighbors again.”

While on campus, prospective students will have the opportunity to meet with faculty members, as well as representatives from admissions, financial aid, advising, disability support, and student life. Community members can also learn more about driver education, personal enrichment, and workforce development classes.

On-hand will also be CSM’s national award-winning Talons robotics team to share the controls of their robots. Free wellness and fitness assessments and light refreshments will be offered.

This is an opportunity for all Southern Maryland residents to experience the innovative education that is available right in their own communities. For more information, including the latest schedule for each campus and to RSVP, visit https://www.csmd.edu/showcase.

Like this: Like Loading...