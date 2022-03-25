(Culinary.net) This summer, get a little wild in the kitchen and make something different. It’s alright to mix up the seasonal menu now and again by creating dishes out of the ordinary as a change-up from the usual warm-weather favorites.

It’s true for many fruits that the summer months are their ideal season. However, eating fruit plain can be boring and bland on a hot day.

This summer, when heading to an event like a family reunion, picnic, or just a day at home, try making this Oh-So-Berry Cobbler.

It’s served warm and is a perfect sweet treat when berries are at their freshest. Full of summer goodness, it’s a treat for everyone to enjoy with strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, and a splash of lemon juice served with ice cream.

To make this Oh-So-Berry Cobbler, combine strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, and lemon juice in a mixing bowl. Add cornstarch and mix again until the berries are coated.

In a separate mixing bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and salt.

In a mixer, add butter, brown sugar, vanilla extract then gradually add flour mixture. Mix until crumbles form.

Add fruit to a baking pan and cover with crumble mixture. Bake at 350 F for 30-40 minutes.

Next time you’re thinking about grabbing a fruit tray from the supermarket for an upcoming gathering, think again. This cobbler is the perfect addition to any party menu or special occasion.

Oh-So-Berry Cobbler

Servings: 8

2 cups strawberries, sliced

2 cups blackberries

2 cups blueberries

2 tablespoons lemon juice

3 tablespoons cornstarch

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup butter, softened

1 1/2 cups brown sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

nonstick cooking spray

ice cream

To Prepare:

Heat oven to 350 F.

In large bowl, mix strawberries, blackberries and blueberries then add lemon juice and cornstarch; mix to combine. Refrigerate 20 minutes.

In medium bowl, whisk flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.

In bowl of stand mixer, beat butter, brown sugar and vanilla extract on medium speed until blended. Gradually add flour mixture until crumbles form.

Spray 9-by-13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

Pour berries into bottom of dish. Top berries with crumbles.

Bake 30-40 minutes, or until lightly browned.

Serve with ice cream.

