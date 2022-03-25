ST. MARY’S CITY, MD – The Seahawks faced off against Lancaster Bible College in their first United East conference match of the season. St. Mary’s scored 24 goals, tying their season-high, for the second game in a row.

How it Happened

The Seahawks scored 12 goals in the opening 15 minutes of play, the most they would score in a single period this match. Lucy Gussio led the Hawks in the first period, putting up four goals and three assists in the quarter. Lancaster Bible avoided a shutout, scoring their only goal with five minutes remaining in the first period (12-1).

led the Hawks in the first period, putting up four goals and three assists in the quarter. Lancaster Bible avoided a shutout, scoring their only goal with five minutes remaining in the first period (12-1). Camryn Gentner and Grace O’Hara both notched their first goal of the season in the second quarter. The Seahawks recorded a total of six goals to gain a 17 point lead before going into the half.

and both notched their first goal of the season in the second quarter. The Seahawks recorded a total of six goals to gain a 17 point lead before going into the half. Four different Seahawks tallied a point in the third period. MC Mortimer , Colin Horton , Camryn Gentner and Susanna Schmidt lifted St. Mary’s over the 20 goal mark for the second time this season to enter the fourth quarter (22-1).

, , and lifted St. Mary’s over the 20 goal mark for the second time this season to enter the fourth quarter (22-1). Madison Laine and Jayne Barkman put up the final two points for St. Mary’s in the fourth quarter to tie their season high of 24 goals in one game. The Seahawks tallied 24 points in their game against Washington College last week in a non-conference match.

Susanna Schmidt vs Catholic University Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Senior Grace O’Hara recorded her first career goal in the conference match. O’Hara scored on an unassisted opportunity in the second quarter.

recorded her first career goal in the conference match. O’Hara scored on an unassisted opportunity in the second quarter. Lucy Gussio continues to lead the Seahawks in goals with a total of 30 for the season. Colin Horton stands just seven goals behind her teammate with 23 across the team’s seven matches. Kelly Emge still stands in third place with 12 goals. MC Mortimer joins her teammates in the double digits, putting up three points to bring her to ten goals this season.

continues to lead the Seahawks in goals with a total of 30 for the season. stands just seven goals behind her teammate with 23 across the team’s seven matches. still stands in third place with 12 goals. joins her teammates in the double digits, putting up three points to bring her to ten goals this season. The Seahawks put up a total of 46 shots across the four periods and picked up 22 ground balls.

Maddie Clemmer tallied seven saves today to bring her season total to 51.

Up Next

The Women’s Lacrosse team will host their second conference match of the season on March 26th. The Seahawks will compete against Wells College at 1:30 PM in Jamie L. Roberts Stadium.

