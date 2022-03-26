UPDATE 3/26/2022: James Eric Baugher, 56, of Lusby, was sentenced on March 25, 2022, to 30 years imprisonment for sex offenses that he committed over a 7-year period with a minor child. The sentence was imposed by the Honorable Mark S. Chandlee of the Calvert County Circuit Court.

Baugher will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 15 years of his sentence, at which point he will be 71 years old. He will also be subject to lifetime supervision as a sex offender and lifetime registration on the sex offender registry.

State’s Attorney Robert Harvey would like to commend Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca N. Cordero for her outstanding work on behalf of the victim, the victim’s family, and the citizens of Calvert County.

Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announced that James Eric Baugher, 56, of Lusby, pleaded guilty on December 3, 2021, to the crimes of a second-degree sex offense, sexual abuse of a minor, and engaging in a continuing course of conduct of criminal conduct with a minor child.

Sentencing is set for February 11, 2022, before the Honorable Mark S. Chandlee.

Pursuant to the plea agreement, which was approved by the Court, Baugher will receive an active sentence of 30 years imprisonment. Because the offenses are crimes of violence under Maryland law, Baugher must serve at least half of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

The case is being handled by Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca N. Cordero.

