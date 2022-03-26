PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – March 25, 2022 – The Calvert County Board of Appeals (BOA) will hold a public hearing Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 9 a.m. to receive and consider public input regarding multiple requests for variances or special exceptions to build structures or use land in ways that require minor adjustments from the regulations as authorized in the Calvert County Zoning Ordinance. The public hearing will be held virtually via Zoom.

Individuals may participate by phone (audio only) by calling either of the following toll-free numbers to participate remotely:

Toll-free: 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257

Meeting ID: 880 2031 7032

Passcode (if asked): #

To provide public comment: *9

Written comments may be emailed to Chris.Goldsmith@calvertcountymd.gov or submitted through the U.S. mail to the Board of Appeals, BOA Clerk, 205 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678. Anonymous comments will not be accepted or entered into the record for a case. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities or linguistic barriers may be requested by contacting the Board of County Commissioners office at 410-535-1600, ext. 2202.

For additional information, please contact BOA staff at 410-535-2348 or 410-535-1600, ext. 2559 or 8552.

