On March 23, detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division arrested Raequan Traymond Reaves, 26, of Waldorf, in connection with an armed robbery of a citizen that occurred earlier this month.

On March 7, officers responded to a tavern in the Waldorf area for the report of a robbery. The victim had previously arranged to meet with the suspect(s) at the tavern to sell a dirt bike, but when they met, one of two male suspects displayed a firearm and stole the victim’s dirt bike and a handgun.

Detectives were able to identify Reaves as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant. Reaves was charged with armed robbery, theft, and other related charges. Detectives are pursuing leads regarding the second suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Smith at 301-609-6504.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the other suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

