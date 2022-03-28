Experts agree that small businesses contribute significantly to local economies by creating growth, innovation, and much-needed jobs. Recognizing the economic importance of small businesses, the La Plata and California, MD Post Offices are hosting a free “Grow Your Business Day” event spotlighting how local businesses can grow revenue by shipping with USPS Connect Local, a new delivery solution allowing local businesses to reach local customers affordably and quickly.

The “Grow Your Business Day” event will take place at the La Plata Post Office, 100 Centennial Street, La Plata, MD, 20646 on Tuesday, March 29, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The “Grow Your Business Day” event will take place at the California Post Office, 22576 MacArthur Blvd. Ste. 330, California, MD, 20619 on Thursday, March 31, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Postal officials will be on hand to provide business owners and entrepreneurs with valuable information and advice about easy-to-use and affordable postal offerings that help small businesses grow and innovate. In addition to USPS Connect Local, services like Priority Mail, that help small businesses ship economically, the Postal Service offers numerous solutions to assist businesses with their marketing efforts such as Every Door Direct Mail.

“USPS Connect provides businesses of all sizes what they have been asking for — an affordable way to meet consumer demand for fast delivery,” said Louis DeJoy, Postmaster General and CEO. “A pivotal point in our Delivering for America plan, it positions us to more fully leverage our network capacity to increase volume and revenue so we can continue to serve the American people with affordable, reliable mail and package delivery.”

Small business owners unable to attend the “Grow Your Business Day” event can learn more about how the USPS can help to grow their business at www.usps.com/smallbusiness.

USPS Connect offers affordable next-day service in all locations, with same-day delivery, Sunday delivery, and pickup options in select locations. This offering also includes USPS Connect Local Mail, an affordable First-Class Mail option for documents up to 13 ounces. Businesses can enter USPS Connect Local packages and mail at the receiving dock of the designated postal facility or take advantage of free en-route pick up when their carrier delivers their mail. Free flat-rate bags, boxes, and envelopes are available via Click-N-Ship.

More information about USPS Connect is available at https://www.uspsconnect.com/.

